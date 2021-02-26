Mother killed, son injured after runaway tire flies through vehicle’s windshield

A mother is dead and her son injured after a runaway tire flew through her windshield on Feb. 25, 2021.

NEW CANEY, Texas – A mother is dead and her son was injured after a runaway tire crashed through the windshield of her vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on the Eastex Freeway near Roman Forest in the New Caney area, authorities said.

Investigators said the woman and her 17-year-old son were driving home when a Dodge pick-up truck heading in the opposite direction lost its wheel.

The wheel went airborne and flew over the concrete barrier before crashing into the windshield of the mother’s GMC pick-up truck, killing her instantly, authorities said.

Her son, who was asleep in the passenger seat, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Authorities said the driver of the Dodge managed to stop the truck and not cause further issues. The GMC, however, lost control after the impact and rear-ended another vehicle with a father and three children inside, authorities said.

The family of four was transported to a hospital in stable condition.