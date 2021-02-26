Here is how to enjoy movie night at the Asia Society’s Front Lawn Film Nights

The Asia Society Texas Center is hosting the Front Lawn Film Nights, six outdoor film screenings in celebration of Asian and Asian American stars and filmmakers.

The Front Lawn Film Nights series will feature popular Asian movies, spanning decades, genres and cultures. The kickoff on March 5 will include a screening of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Guests can watch the movies socially distanced from their own lawn pod, an outlined eight-foot circle on our festival lawn that can accommodate up to four people. Pricing for the pods starts at $30 for Asia Society members and $40 for nonmembers.

Fresh popcorn and candy boxes featuring a sampling of Asian sweet treats will be on sale for $10. Free beer will be provided courtesy of Karbach Brewing Company.

The Asia Society Texas Center is at 1370 Southmore in Houston’s Museum District.

Here is the full schedule of screenings:

March 5 - ”Crazy Rich Asians”

March 19 - ”Bend It Like Beckham”

April 9 - ”Enter the Dragon”

May 7 - ”Searching”

June 11 - ”To Be Takei”

June 25 - ”Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

Time: Film screenings begin at 8 p.m. each evening.