Houston Humane Society in urgent need of water donations, help after shelter suffers storm damage

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society is in “desperate need” of water donations after one of its well sustained damage during the winter storm last week.

“We have no water at the shelter and are in desperate need for our animals,” the shelter wrote in a post on social media.

The shelter is also seeking cash donations it can use toward repairing its well.

Donations can be dropped off at the Houston Humane Society’s adoption center, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053.

The animal welfare organization operates solely on donations, program services, and special events, according to its website.