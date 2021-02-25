$159 million in rental relief opens for Houston, Harris County renters in need

HOUSTON – Renters in Houston and Harris County who are struggling to make ends meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for assistance on Thursday.

This latest round of rental assistance totals $159 million. BakerRipley and Catholic Charities will administer the program.

“This program will bring much-needed relief for those tenants who are due to pay rent,” said Cristina Cave, community relations manager for BakerRipley. “This will go back to April of last year. It will cover rent up to present.”

She said the program is for renters in the city or county who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and are behind on rent or facing eviction.

Applicants will need to show proof and there are some income limits.

“An average for a family of four is a little over $63,000 of annual income,” said Cave, who provided an example of the income limits.

The program can also cover some past-due utilities.

“We will be addressing first those tenants that need it the most,” Cave said.

Cave said priority will be given to people who are low income or have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

The program is not first-come, first-serve and is expected to stay open for several months.

You can find out more information and apply online at HoustonHarrisHelp.org.

In addition, a special phone line will open Thursday to take questions and provide applicants with the status of their applications. The number is 832-402-7568.