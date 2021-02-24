Watch HCC’s Black History Scholarship celebration

HOUSTON – The Black History Committee at Houston Community College will hold its 16th annual Black History Scholarship fundraising event online 3 p.m., Thursday to provide scholarships for deserving students at Houston Community College.

The one-hour event will be livestreamed through Click2Houston.com. It is free and open to all.

“It is extremely tough to be a college student these days,” says Donnell Cooper, co-chair of the HCC Black History Committee. “Our students face challenges we could not have imagined a few years ago. That is why the HCC Black History Committee and our sponsors are especially determined to raise money to help students go to college and change their lives.”

The fundraising event, a Black History Month tradition in Houston, will feature KPRC 2′s long-time meteorologist and newsman Khambrel Marshall as the keynote speaker. He will speak on this year’s theme: Knowledge is Power.

“We are thrilled to have an individual as highly regarded as Khambrel Marshall to speak to our scholarship students and supporters,” says Fheryl Prestage, co-chair of the HCC Black History Committee. “He is an excellent and wonderfully inspiring motivational speaker. His history of working with the HCC Black History Committee also is legendary. We are deeply honored and excited to have him with us.”

To register and make donations, please go to www.hccsfoundation.org/2021bhs.