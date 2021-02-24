If your property was damaged in the freeze, do this now to save money on your taxes

HOUSTON – Here’s a little help for homeowners who have property damage from last week’s severe weather. The Harris County Appraisal District says you can apply for a temporary disaster exemption. A change in state law after Hurricane Harvey allows a property that is at least 15% damaged by a governor-declared disaster area to receive a temporary exemption of a portion of the appraised value of the property. This would lower your property tax bill when it is due in January.

You have to apply for the exemption no later than May 28. The disaster application form can be found online at www.hcad.org under FORMS > General Information > Form 50-312, Temporary Exemption for Property Damaged by Disaster. The form should be mailed to the address in the top left of the form, which is Harris County Appraisal District, Information and Assistance Division, P.O. Box 522012, Houston, Texas 77292-2012. For further information, contact the HCAD’s information center at 713.957.7800 or email help@hcad.org .