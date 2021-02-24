62ºF

Ad

Local News

Houston Endowment awards PVAMU with $1.5M grant to help increase hiring of qualified teachers of color

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Houston Endowment, local, education, Prairie View A&M
Prairie View A & M University Main Entrance
Prairie View A & M University Main Entrance (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Houston Endowment awarded Prairie View A&M University with a $1.5 million grant to help increase the hiring of qualified teachers of color, according to a release.

The foundation invested the grant into PVAMU’s Whitlowe R. Green College of Education to support the university’s educator preparation program. Its goal is not only to increase more qualified teachers of color but also to help prepare those educators for long-term success.

The grant is part of the $20 million in funds Houston Endowment awarded to several Houston-area organizations that are committed to making racial equity and social justice in Houston a reality.

“I am elated that Houston Endowment has chosen to support the faculty and staff members’ efforts to raise the academic profile of the WRGCOE and promote an environment that is dedicated to continuous quality improvement and student success,” said Dean Michael L. McFrazier, Ed.D. “The grant will help enhance the quality and distinctiveness of programs and services to best prepare students for careers as accomplished educational professionals.”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: