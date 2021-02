HOUSTON – If you drive a Ford F150 or Super Duty pick-up truck, your front windshield could pop out.

The automaker is recalling 80,000 F-150 trucks that were built at the Dearborn truck plant and Super Duty pickup trucks built at its Kentucky plant between last October and February 2021.

In the event of a crash, Ford says the windshield may not stay in place because it’s not properly bonded to the vehicle.

Be on the lookout for the recall notice from Ford in early April 2021.