Schedule an appointment: CVS adds approximately 15 new COVID-19 vaccination sites to Greater Houston area

HOUSTON – Starting Thursday, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible (in the 1B Phase) at 47 more select CVS Pharmacies in Texas. Approximately 15 of them will be in the greater Houston area, CVS says.

Nearly 58,500 doses of vaccine are being made available for the 47 additional Texas sites through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, bringing the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to nearly 100 statewide.

Appointments for this allocation will start to become available for booking Wednesday, and shots will begin on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Vaccines are offered on an appointment-only basis at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service at (800) 746-7287. The cities in the Houston area that are listed below have appointments available. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Bay City

Houston

Huntsville

Jacinto City

Katy

La Marque

Livingston

Pasadena

Seabrook

Tomball

As more supply becomes available through the federal program, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. The franchise said they have the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.