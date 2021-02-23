Travis Scott as an action figure: Here’s how you can win it and give back to Houston at the same time

Travis Scott x McDonalds figurine as shown with his iconic meal. Only one of these will be raffled next week.

HOUSTON – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston is hosting a raffle for a limited-edition Travis Scott figurine.

Each raffle ticket will benefit uninsured or underinsured children through immunizations, urgent care visits, mental health screenings and specialty care referrals.

According to a news release Tuesday, the figurine was donated by McDonald’s and Travis Scott as a way to impact in the lives of children in the Greater Houston area, Galveston, and Beaumont.

The Travis Scott figurine is made with Travis wearing a customized outfit, signature sneakers and carrying his iconic McDonald’s meal, which was a limited-edition menu item last September.

Only one figurine will be given away during the raffle, according to the release.

Each raffle ticket is $20 and all proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston. The last day to purchase a ticket is March 2 at 11:59 p.m. and a winner will be announced on March 4.

To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.