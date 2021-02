Sweeny Police Chief John Barnard charged after being arrested for DWI in Friendswood on Feb. 21, 2021, according to Friendswood Police Department.

Barnard has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested at 1:31 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Parkwood Avenue, according to police records.

Officials said Barnard has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is pending.