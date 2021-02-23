Push for George Floyd Act during slab ride in Houston

HOUSTON – Over the weekend, there was a call for action to combat police brutality and honor the life of George Floyd.

On Sunday, the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, the Brazoir and Beaumont chapters of the NAACP and other organizations gathered for a slab ride.

Several elected leaders were also there, calling on the federal government to pass the George Floyd Act.

“Our committee will put on the floor of the House, next week -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday -- the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston). “We will vote on it in the House and with the leadership, my good friend Karen Bass and members of the judiciary committee, we’re here to tell you that bill will be passed.”

The slab ride started on Homestead Road near Bretshire Drive in northeast Houston.