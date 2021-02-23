La Porte ISD offers 400 boxes of produce to area families at food distribution site

LA PORTE, Texas – Gratitude went much farther than the line that stretched into Sens Road Tuesday outside of La Porte Independent School District’s Support Services Center.

The parking lot hosted a food distribution site that offered 400 boxes of produce to area families, including Lorena Perez.

“I’m appreciative of this because right now, the stores, there’s not very many items and being able to feed the kids,” Perez said, adding some of those children rely on the school to receive fresh food.

Each box brimmed with cabbage, carrots and other vegetables grown at local farms throughout southeast Texas. The farms provide food for La Porte ISD year-round, through The Common Market Texas, an organization that pushes sustainable farming.

“We’re going to be able to feed thousands of people by the end of the week,” said Margo Robertson, outreach coordinator at The Common Market Texas.

Robertson said 1,000 boxes total were donated and they’ll be distributed throughout the area, helping area families as well as farms.

“Our farmers are getting financial support after being absolutely decimated by the cold. It’s impacted their growing for the next couple of months,” she said.