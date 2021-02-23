47ºF

Aldine ISD police officer hurt after suspect intentionally rams into vehicle in northwest Houston, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 1 deputies are investigating after an 18-year veteran Aldine ISD officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when the officer was traveling northbound in the 10900 block of West Montgomery. Deputies said the vehicle involved, which has been identified as a black, newer-modeled Camaro, came parallel with the officer on his right side. The vehicle then intentionally rammed the marked police unit, pushing into a concrete wall while separating the roadway and subdivision, investigators said.

The suspect’s vehicle faced significant damage on the front, left side, and the windshield was shattered, deputies said. Anyone with that information on the vehicle’s whereabouts or information on the accident is urged to contact dispatch at (713) 755-7628.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

