Aldine ISD police officer hurt after suspect intentionally rams into vehicle in northwest Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 1 deputies are investigating after an 18-year veteran Aldine ISD officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when the officer was traveling northbound in the 10900 block of West Montgomery. Deputies said the vehicle involved, which has been identified as a black, newer-modeled Camaro, came parallel with the officer on his right side. The vehicle then intentionally rammed the marked police unit, pushing into a concrete wall while separating the roadway and subdivision, investigators said.

Now: Investigators looking for vehicle involved in roadway assault on @aldineisd police officer. Black Camaro. Newer model. Significant front left side damage w/broken windshield. Left scene at 10900 blk. W. Montgomery. If seen, contact @Pct1Constable dispatch at (713) 755-7628. pic.twitter.com/4bfOopRr2Q — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 23, 2021

The suspect’s vehicle faced significant damage on the front, left side, and the windshield was shattered, deputies said. Anyone with that information on the vehicle’s whereabouts or information on the accident is urged to contact dispatch at (713) 755-7628.

Pics of the scene and damaged @AldineISD police vehicle. Again, officer suffered minor injuries. Call our dispatch at (713) 755-7628 if you see a black Camaro w/ heavy front end/side damage. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mtOQ0t9dUx — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 23, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.