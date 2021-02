Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference in Houston on Oct. 5, 2020. U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) is seen in the background.

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the Greater Houston 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund on Monday during a news conference at 1 p.m.

Turner established the fund with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The fund will focus on relief and recovery efforts across the City of Houston and Harris County. The Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Houston will jointly oversee and administer the grant distribution process with the help of a grants committee.