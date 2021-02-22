Matthew McConaughey planning a virtual benefit to help Texans suffering from the winter storm

Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey announced via his social media on Sunday evening that he’ll soon be holding a virtual benefit to aid those in Texas needing assistance after the recent winter storms.

McConaughey put out his video message on multiple platforms.

In his message, McConaughey encouraged people to help others if they were capable of it.

“Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors,” McConaughey said. “Go knock on a door. Go volunteer. If you’re a have, please help out a have not. There’s a bunch of them. In your neighborhood, across the street, wherever you can get to if you can and it is needed, please do.

“(The winter storm) left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities,” he added. “And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes have left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive.”

And because of that, the actor and University of Texas professor said, he is joining with his wife Camila and their Just Keep Livin Foundation to put together a virtual benefit in the next few weeks to “directly help the necessary, long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need.” He told his viewers to stay tuned to his Instagram for updates.

McConaughey also said he would be making daily posts letting people know how to stay safe during this time, how to find resources, where to find different opportunities to volunteer and support others, as well as provide checklists to help everyone to try to stabilize and return to normalcy.