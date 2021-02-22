Man kills estranged wife’s boyfriend, himself in apparent murder-suicide, police say

CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after two men were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Conroe Police Department.

Officer responded to a home in the Olde Oaks Subdivision in Conroe around 3:40 p.m. after a 911 call from a woman.

Police said officers found the frantic woman who called them and the two men dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Police said officers learned that one of the men was the woman’s soon-to-be-ex-husband and the other was the woman’s current 29-year-old boyfriend.

The woman told investigators that she and her 33-year-old husband were separated in November and no longer living together with plans to divorce, police said. At some point, the woman began dating a long-time friend during the separation, police said.

The husband had been staying in the home for a week due to the winter storm and told the woman that he was leaving the home Sunday, police said. The woman’s boyfriend came to the home when it was empty but shortly after, the husband entered the home and shot the boyfriend with a handgun and turned it on himself, police said.

Ad

Investigators said the entire incident happened without a word being said.

The names of the men are not being released as the family has not been notified and the scene is still being investigated.