Ask 2: Do we still need to conserve electricity?

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Do we still need to conserve electricity?

Answer: No

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced in a Feb. 19 news release that no conservation is needed and operations have returned to normal as Texas bounces back from last week’s arctic blast.

ERCOT ended emergency operations last Friday after power outages forced the electrical grid to conserve power during the winter storm.

If you are having issues with your electricity, contact your service provider immediately.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

