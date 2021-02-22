Ask 2: Do we still need to conserve electricity?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Do we still need to conserve electricity?

Answer: No

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced in a Feb. 19 news release that no conservation is needed and operations have returned to normal as Texas bounces back from last week’s arctic blast.

ERCOT ended emergency operations last Friday after power outages forced the electrical grid to conserve power during the winter storm.

If you are having issues with your electricity, contact your service provider immediately.

Thank you for your help in saving energy while the need was greatest! @ERCOT_ISO has returned to normal operations and conservation is no longer being requested. https://t.co/dVWsz8ftqD — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 19, 2021

