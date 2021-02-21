‘We are still in complete shock’: Katy restaurant Midway BBQ sustains extensive damage in weekend blaze

‘We are still in complete shock’: Katy restaurant Midway BBQ destroyed in weekend blaze

KATY, Texas – Flames ripped through Katy restaurant Midway BBQ over the weekend.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:52 a.m. Saturday at Midway BBQ, located at 6025 Hwy Blvd in Katy. When fire crews arrived around 2:58 a.m., they observed “light colored smoke pushing from the attic and smoke showing from all overhangs” of the restaurant, Katy Fire Department officials said in a release.”Upon further inspection crews found heavy fire conditions inside and began actively putting water on the fire.”

Crews knocked down the fire after about an hour. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Midway BBQ had an epic fire inside our building this morning,” wrote Jason Carlisle of MeyerFoods LLC on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “The Meyer Family would like to thank the Katy Fire Department for the great effort.”

The restaurant remains standing though images show it’s interior suffered severe damage in the blaze.

“We are still in complete shock,” wrote Carlisle.

Carlisle added that the Meyer family intends to rebuild the restaurant.

“There is good news, we are going to rebuild and make better,” wrote Carlisle. “We would like thank everybody in the Katy Community that has reached out with prayers and offers of help. We will be back.”

Owner Herman Meyer opened the Katy restaurant in the 1990s.