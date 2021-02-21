HPD: 1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash involving taxicab, motorcycles

HOUSTON – One person was killed and three others were injured Saturday night in a crash in Houston’s Uptown area, Houston police said.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, units were dispatched to a location in the 5200 block of Westheimer Road on reports of an accident. On arrival, officers located four crash victims, one of which was declared dead at the scene.

The three surviving crash victims were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators said the crash occurred when four motorcycles struck a taxicab as it was making a u-turn on Westheimer Road.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.