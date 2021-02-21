HCFMO: ‘Unattended warming fire’ in metal barrel causes Channelview mobile home fire

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Flames ripped through a mobile home in Channelview overnight.

The fire was reported around 3:45 Sunday at home in the 16500 block of Pecan Street, near Lakeside Drive. When fire crews arrived, they observed fire and smoke coming from the home.

Both the mobile home’s occupants made it out of the house, though they each sustained some injuries. A woman escaped the fire via a back window and suffered minor cuts. At some point after exiting the structure, a man went back inside in search of the woman and suffered smoke inhalation. Both were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said an “unattended warming fire” inside a metal barrel on the front porch caused the house fire. The fire will be ruled accidental.