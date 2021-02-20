Did you suffer property damage? Texans are encouraged to report impacts of winter weather crisis

If the recent arctic blast and power outages resulted in damage to your home or business, the state of Texas wants to hear from you.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are asking Texans to complete a Self Reporting Damage Survey, according to a press release.

The voluntary survey does not replace reporting damage to an insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance, according to the state. In fact, you should file a claim in a timely manner with your insurance company.

The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, is reportedly designed to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of the extent of damages sustained across Texas during February’s blast of arctic weather, which led to widespread power outages and broken pipes.

According to the state, this data is also needed to provide information to FEMA as the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals is assessed.

“I urge Texans to fill out the Self Reporting Damage Survey and provide crucial information on the winter weather impacts to their home or property,” said Abbott. “The information gleaned from this survey will help our state identify the full impact of this winter weather and help emergency management better serve Texans.”

The survey, which again doesn’t replace filing an insurance claim, can be accessed by visiting: www.TDEM.texas.gov/warm.

The state asks that only one form be submitted per impacted address.

The form begins with a question about whether you’re reporting damage to a home or a business and then asks for basic personal information like name, phone number, and email address.

You’ll be prompted to pinpoint your location on a map and then answer additional questions about whether you rent or own and if you have insurance on the property.

Image of mapping tool in state self reporting damage survey (Texas)

In the case of a home, Texans are asked if they are still able to live in the home or if the property was destroyed or in need of major structural repairs.

The form also asks individuals to identify the type of damage and to upload photos of the damage.

The survey link also guides Texans to a map of available warming stations across the state. Residents can find a location, along with other resources, by calling 2-1-1.