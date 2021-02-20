Cajun Navy helps Houston residents recovering from winter storm

HOUSTON – There was a steady stream of people pulling up all day Friday picking up supplies.

“There are people in need and their people that have supplies. We make that connection,” said Marisa McKimm, a community outreach volunteer with the Cajun Navy.

The Cajun Navy, a well-known citizen relief group out of Louisiana, teamed up with Gallery Furniture to set up a distribution and donation drop-off site in the store’s parking lot.

Both, as they have in the past, stepping up to help Houstonians in a time of crisis.

“We’ve got people on the ground to hand out donations for people that can arrive at us. If not, we will have volunteers mobilized to deliver supplies as a request to comes in,” Mckimm said.

“A great active service organization that keeps growing and doing great thanks for the citizens to Texas and Louisiana both,” said Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture.

With warmer temperatures finally in the forecast and the restoration of power and water, many that received the much-needed supplies were thankful.

Ad

“That’s even better. It’s fantastic, that is so good,” said Ruby Gandera, who was picking up supplies.

Many are also hopeful things will soon be back to normal, but in the meantime appreciate the community coming together to help one another.

“It’s just awesome. Words can not express,” said Addie Vester, who picked up cases of water.

McKimm said, “It feels good. It’s more beautiful because it’s citizens helping each other. It’s people helping people.”

”Thanks to all the Texans and Houstonians who have kept the faith in the last five days. Tough times never last, tough Texans do,” said McIngvale.

If you would like to donate and register for assistance, visit Cajun Relief.