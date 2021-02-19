Watch live: Mayor Turner speaks at water distribution at Delmar Stadium

HOUSTON – Due to overwhelming demand from the public, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that Friday’s water distribution at Delmar Stadium will begin one hour earlier than scheduled.

As low water pressure remains an issue across the city, many Houstonians are without water or lack the power to boil drinking water.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, city employees and volunteers will distribute water at 10:30 a.m. A news conference will take place at 11 a.m.

The city is also expected to distribute water to several senior living centers and provide more supply to city council members to distribute in their districts. Each council member will determine the location and hours for the bottled water distribution.