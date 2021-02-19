Local groups, organizations helping people across Houston in the cold

HOUSTON – The day started early for volunteers with Texas Relief Warriors and Crowdsource Rescue who are both on a mission to help those in need.

Cara Adams, the founder of Texas Relief Warriors said, “I want to say we’re probably going to help over 5,000 people in the city today.”

With thousands of people logging on to the Crowdsource Rescue website requesting assistance, they’re connecting with volunteers to much-needed items.

“We send supplies, food, generators, heaters. Anything that people need in a time like this,” Adams said.

“There’s a lot of people that need help. If anybody can help volunteer there’s definitely a need for it,” Ryan Rush, a volunteer, said.

Rush spent Thursday going door to door to make drop-offs.

Kay Daniels, whose mother received supplies said, “It’s important and it’s a blessing for us to have something to eat and we don’t have to worry about trying to have to figure out how to heat it.”

Many on the receiving end, some who are still struggling to deal with the cold, are grateful to be getting the help.

Karl Hearne, who also received groceries said, “I need is very great. The need is great and there’s been people without power for in other areas for several days.”

”Thank you so much, God bless you and keep doing what you’re doing and helping out it means a lot,” said Daniels.

For more information about receiving assistance or to volunteer, visit:

- http://www.txreliefwarriors.org

- https://www.crowdsourcerescue.com