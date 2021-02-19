31ºF

Crews battle fire at church, attached residence in north Houston, HCSO says

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

A church and an attached residence were engulfed in flames Thursday night in north Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said District 2 responded to an arson call at Emmanual Deliverance Temple of Refuge located at 4718 Littlecrest Road.

Westfield Fire Department also responded, made entry and found the structure vacant.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office posted video from the scene:

