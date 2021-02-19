Beyoncé, Adidas offering up to $1,000 grants to those impacted by winter storm

HOUSTON – Beyoncé, through her nonprofit BeyGood, and Adidas are partnering to give up to $1,000 to those suffering as a result of the winter storms, according to Beyoncé's official website.

The funds are for those living in Texas or any state affected by the storms, per the announcement.

In partnership with Bread of Life Inc., the disaster relief assistance fund will provide a one-time payment to those who have experienced a “non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship due to an unforeseen or unavoidable event,” according to the application form.

Interested participants are asked to apply online.

The application form requires including phone number, email address, race, household size, employment status and grant request amount. The form also asks for parties to describe their emergency hardship.

The funds are not designed to address ongoing financial challenges and are not a loan requiring reimbursement, per the application form.