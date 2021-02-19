Astros’ Correa launches fundraising campaign to help families in need amid winter storms

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates his two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Houston. While the Astros have been punished by Major League Baseball for a sign-stealing scheme in their run to the 2017 championship, and Correa says Houston won that World Series fair and square. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON – For those looking to help Texans in need amid the unprecedented winter storms, Houston Astros star Carlos Correa created a way for people to step up.

Through his nonprofit Correa Family Foundation, Correa launched the Winter Storm Relief fundraising campaign to benefit families without power, water, food and shelter in underserved areas of Houston.

The foundation is partnering with NACC Disaster Services, the Astros Foundation, and Kid’s Meals Inc. to provide food to residents in need, according to the fundraising page.

This is our fundraising campaign to benefit families without power, water, food and shelter in underserved Houston areas.



We will be collaborating with @nacchelp, @astrosfoundation, @kidsmealshouston to provide food to families in need. https://t.co/r1PNlVC6Xx — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) February 19, 2021

The Correa Family Foundation said they started the campaign by donating 1,000 meals to law enforcement and public employees, and now will direct efforts to assist underserved families and children.

“Our heart goes to the millions affected by this winter storm, especially our underserved families and children. As always, we are committed to use our platform to help those most in need, and are confident that the big hearts of our fans and community will help us make a big difference,” said Carlos & Daniella Correa in a statement on the fundraising page.

Ad

Interested parties can contribute directly to the fundraising campaign.