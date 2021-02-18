LIST: Water distributions sites in Houston

Houston residents Wednesday were warned to boil their water -- if they had the power to do so-- after water pressure plummeted throughout the Houston-area. Water pressure has improved across Houston, said Mayor Sylvester Turner, though a boil water advisory remains in effect and likely won’t be lifted until Monday.

Residents are advised to use bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes like brushing your teeth or washing your face until the notice is lifted.

Amid the boil water advisory, several water distribution sisters are opening in the Houston area.

Here’s where you can go to get water

Turkey Leg Hut

The Turkey Leg Hut , in partnership with US Foods, will give away 14 Pallets of bottled water Thursday beginning at 2:00 pm. Turkey Leg Hut is located at 4830 Almeda Road, in Houston’s Third Ward.

City of Houston

During a briefing Thursday, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that water distribution sites will open in each of the city council’s districts around 2 p.m. today. City council members have not yet released information on every site slated to open Thursday. We will update our list as details are made available.

Not sure which district you live in? View a map of the city’s council districts here.

District C

Distributions will begin at 2 p.m. and will last until supplies run out.

• Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA, 1234 W. 34th St.

• Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (ERJCC), 5601 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096

• W. Gray MultiService Center, 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

• Heights Fire Station, 107 W 12th St, Houston, TX 77008