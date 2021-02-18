Houstonians rush to grocery stores in search of bottled water but find mostly empty shelves

Folks all across the Houston area in search of food and water started lining up outside of grocery stores at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Most stores were out of bottled water in a matter of minutes leaving shoppers like Adrienne Parker no choice but to continue searching.

“I’m going to try to keep looking,” Parker said.

Others told KPRC 2 they will find ways to collect water and boil it as part of the city’s boiling water notice. Houston Mayor Sylvester said Thursday that notice could be in effect until Monday.

Kroger released this statement regarding the water shortage:

As Houston and surrounding areas are impacted by the continuing cold weather and water boil notice, we are working diligently to transport additional water supplies to all Kroger locations. We have more than 200,000 pallets of water making its way to stores today and over the coming days.

We are also working closely with hospitals and food banks, along with city representatives to ensure that essential organizations have access to bottled water. We are thankful that almost all of our Kroger stores across Greater Houston are now back up and operational, and we look forward to serving our communities.

Customers can visit kroger.com to see the current opening hours for their local store.