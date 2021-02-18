Frozen pipes bursting in homes across Houston area

HOUSTON – Families across Houston are having to deal with substantial damage to their homes caused by busted pipes.

“There was water dripping from the light fixture in the closet and our bedroom,” said Darrell Riley, who lives in southwest Houston.

He said the ceiling in the master bedroom eventually came crashing down ruining their bed and furniture in the room.

“You make the best of a bad situation,” Riley said.

People across town in the Cloverleaf area were also dealing with much of the same.

“I’m just focused on staying warm and making sure my kids are warm and that we aren’t going to get burnt down in the house and that’s my other concern like when the electricity does come on is this something I need to worry about,” said Anastasia Dickerson.

Chris Castro with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical said they usually receive about 700 to 900 calls a day but on Wednesday the call volume jumped up to about 14,000 calls.

Many of them to do with protecting your home against busted pipes and whether or not homeowners should drip their faucets.

“Conserve as much water as you can. We already have low water pressure in the Houston area so stopping those little drips will help the pressure all around and help the people that don’t have water,” Castro said.

He also recommends being proactive as we begin to warm up and your pipes being to thaw.

“You might want to go ahead and turn the water off to the home and let everything kind of thaw out and then slowly turn it back on after everything’s pretty much thawed out and monitor it very closely,” said Castro.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical, you can call 713-766-3605.