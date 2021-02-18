Cajun Navy reaching out to help Texans in need

LAKE CHARLES – The Louisiana-based Cajun Navy is reaching out to help their neighbors in Texas facing difficulties from the winter storm.

According to its website, the Cajun Navy Foundation is a 501(3c) charity, whose mission is “to empower communities across the country with the knowledge of how to use technology, social media and mobile apps to take action in their own communities in the midst and aftermath of a disaster.”

They’ve had plenty of disasters to deal with in Louisiana and now hope to use that experience to aid those in Texas.

In a Facebook post, Cajun Navy made sure to state they’re still there in Louisiana to help the people there, just that now they will mobilize folks in Texas to replicate their Louisiana efforts.

Volunteers can register to help by filling out an online form.

People can also donate online to Cajun Navy.