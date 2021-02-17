34ºF

This is why you should stop your dripping faucet right now, officials say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Weather, Texas, water
HOUSTON – Local officials are asking people to stop their dripping faucets -- a measure aimed at avoiding a pipe freeze -- now in the wake of severe weather.

At this time, meteorologist Jeff Lindner with Harris County said the importance of stopping the drip is two-fold: Temperatures are no longer at levels that will result in pipes freezing and pressure on water systems is “dangerously low” due to broken pipes and power outages. He said it’s important for everyone to conserve as much water as possible.

It’s a similar message from officials across the area. The pipe freeze possibility, they say, is over for now. Lindner said temperatures need to drop below 25 for several hours to freeze pipes and the weather is not expected to be that cold on Wednesday night. Thursday night, he said, could bring the pipe freezing scenario back, however, according to Lindner.

