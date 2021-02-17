This is why you should stop your dripping faucet right now, officials say

HOUSTON – Local officials are asking people to stop their dripping faucets -- a measure aimed at avoiding a pipe freeze -- now in the wake of severe weather.

At this time, meteorologist Jeff Lindner with Harris County said the importance of stopping the drip is two-fold: Temperatures are no longer at levels that will result in pipes freezing and pressure on water systems is “dangerously low” due to broken pipes and power outages. He said it’s important for everyone to conserve as much water as possible.

IMPORTANT! Temperatures are no longer at levels that will result in pipes freezing...stop dripping water faucets. Pressure on several water systems is dangerously low due to broken pipes and power outages. Conserve as much water as possible #houwx #txwx #hounews — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) February 17, 2021

It’s a similar message from officials across the area. The pipe freeze possibility, they say, is over for now. Lindner said temperatures need to drop below 25 for several hours to freeze pipes and the weather is not expected to be that cold on Wednesday night. Thursday night, he said, could bring the pipe freezing scenario back, however, according to Lindner.

Temperatures need to drop below 25 for several hours to freeze pipes...it will not be that cold tonight. Now tomorrow night we may fall into the mid 20’s or lower for several hours...that would be concerning, hopefully pressure can be retired by then — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) February 17, 2021