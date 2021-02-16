Wintry weather delays COVID-19 vaccine shipment to Texas

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilised (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the subfreezing temperatures across Texas delayed the arrival of the state’s weekly supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is expected to get this week’s allocation of doses, 407,650 vaccines intended as first doses and 333,650 vaccines intended as second doses, as early as Wednesday.

“COVID-19 vaccine shipments postponed,” the department announced on Twitter. “DSHS expects this week’s shipments to begin arriving Wednesday at the earliest. Deliveries will be subject to local conditions. Postponed vaccinations will resume as soon as it is safe.”

COVID-19 vaccine shipments postponed. DSHS expects this week’s shipments to begin arriving Wednesday at the earliest. Deliveries will be subject to local conditions.



Postponed vaccinations will resume as soon as it is safe. #COVID19TX #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/NHMr0HpIqP — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) February 16, 2021

Many Houston-area clinics have paused operations during the storm.

“No one wants to put vaccine at risk by attempting to deliver it in dangerous conditions,” said DSHS.

Harris County Public Health shuttered its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites through Wednesday, Feb. 17. On Monday morning, the winter storm cut power to a Harris County Public Health Department building, putting 8,430 vaccine doses in jeopardy. The department distributed the doses to area hospitals, which in turn administered them before they expired.