Search for missing man with Alzheimer’s disease in Houston area during freezing temps

Officials search for Clyde Jones, 75, who went missing in the Houston area on Feb. 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 1 constable deputies are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease in the Houston area during one of the coldest nights in Texas.

Clyde Jones, 75, was last seen at his home in the 8000 block of Sunnyvale Forest Drive around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Jones’ family said he is known to walk toward West Montgomery and Highway 249, wearing a black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans. Because of the current temperatures, his family is concerned for his safety.

If anyone has seen Jones or know where investigators can locate him, call 713-755-7628.