Man, 3 children die in Sugar Land house fire, officials say

A man and three children lost their lives in a house fire early Tuesday in Sugar Land.

Firefighters found the home on Vista Lake Drive engulfed in flames when they responded around 2 a.m..

According to officials on scene, a woman and her friend were first found outside the house with burn injuries. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Inside the home, firefighters found the man and three children had died.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the neighborhood was without power at the time.