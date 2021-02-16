Are you having cell phone connection issues on top of everything else?

Houston – While widespread power and water issues continue, we’re hearing from some people that cell phone service is also a problem and it’s not just because we don’t have power to keep them charged.
KPRC 2 reached out to multiple cell phone providers to find out if they’re having any problems and if so, what is causing the issues and what they’re doing to restore service.
Here are response we’ve received so far:
VERIZON STATEMENT
Despite continued widespread commercial power outages throughout Texas, Verizon’s network is continuing to perform well in the Houston area. While winter storms are anything but usual in this part of the country, our network engineers have planned for the potential with investments in battery backup and backup generators in the event commercial power is lost, our customers stay connected.
Our backup generators and redundant fiber rings for cell sites and switching centers are serving their intended purpose and keeping the majority of the network in the impacted area running and customers and first responders connected. Power outages are causing service interruptions for some scattered cell sites throughout the area. However the majority of Verizon customers should expect minimal service interruptions thanks to overlapping coverage (service from nearby cell sites).
For the sites that are impacted throughout Houston, including a cluster of sites north west of Woodlands and south east of downtown Houston, our engineers and vendor partners are ready to deploy this morning as soon as roads are safely passable to begin repairing generators or rolling in portable generators until commercial power is restored
T-MOBILE STATEMENTS (posted online yesterday)
(There is no mention of Houston in the response we received.)
We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. This afternoon (Feb 15), we are seeing restoration progress in the Austin market, with some sites coming back online. Our teams will continue to work around the clock to restore further in markets impacted by winter storm conditions.
Over the weekend and continuing today (Feb 15), severe weather is impacting multiple regions of the country with snow and ice conditions that has lead to loss of power in some areas.
As a result, we are currently experiencing network impacts in the Austin, San Antonio and Rio Grande Valley areas of Texas, as well as parts of Oregon.
Our teams are working with local utility and transport partners as safety conditions allow.
If your mobile service is interrupted or spotty, we recommend you try the following:
If you have home broadband and power but no mobile service, try Wi-Fi calling, which allows T-Mobile and Sprint customers with capable devices to text and make and receive voice calls via any capable Wi-Fi connection. IMPORTANT: If you have to call 911 using Wi-Fi, be sure to give your address to the operator.
If your mobile service is working, please try to keep calls to a minimum and as short as possible. This helps reduce the load on our network so others can get through.
Send a text instead of making a call. Text messages get through easier during times of congestion.
