Are you having cell phone connection issues on top of everything else?

Houston – While widespread power and water issues continue, we’re hearing from some people that cell phone service is also a problem and it’s not just because we don’t have power to keep them charged.

KPRC 2 reached out to multiple cell phone providers to find out if they’re having any problems and if so, what is causing the issues and what they’re doing to restore service.

Here are response we’ve received so far:

VERIZON STATEMENT

Despite continued widespread commercial power outages throughout Texas, Verizon’s network is continuing to perform well in the Houston area. While winter storms are anything but usual in this part of the country, our network engineers have planned for the potential with investments in battery backup and backup generators in the event commercial power is lost, our customers stay connected. Our backup generators and redundant fiber rings for cell sites and switching centers are serving their intended purpose and keeping the majority of the network in the impacted area running and customers and first responders connected. Power outages are causing service interruptions for some scattered cell sites throughout the area. However the majority of Verizon customers should expect minimal service interruptions thanks to overlapping coverage (service from nearby cell sites). For the sites that are impacted throughout Houston, including a cluster of sites north west of Woodlands and south east of downtown Houston, our engineers and vendor partners are ready to deploy this morning as soon as roads are safely passable to begin repairing generators or rolling in portable generators until commercial power is restored

T-MOBILE STATEMENTS (posted online yesterday)

(There is no mention of Houston in the response we received.)