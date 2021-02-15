17ºF

Ad

Local News

Thundersnow in Texas: This is what people saw, heard as winter blast got noisy

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: thundersnow, Weather, Texas
#Thundersleetsnow tweet from KPRC 2's Justin Stapleton on Feb. 15, 2021.
#Thundersleetsnow tweet from KPRC 2's Justin Stapleton on Feb. 15, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – As the winter blast hit Southeast Texas Monday, Texans saw -- and heard -- a rare weather event in the Lone Star State: thundersnow.

Here’s what people say they saw.

Thundersnow is fun, too. It’s a great excuse to trot out some memes and humorous comments.

KPRC 2′s Aaron Barker discussed thundersnow in a Facebook Live on Sunday night.

Snow at KPRC 2

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: