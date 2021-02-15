Thundersnow in Texas: This is what people saw, heard as winter blast got noisy

HOUSTON – As the winter blast hit Southeast Texas Monday, Texans saw -- and heard -- a rare weather event in the Lone Star State: thundersnow.
Here’s what people say they saw.
Thundersnow and lightning gave me a fright! #WinterStormUri @weatherchannel @abc13houston #thundersnow #snowlightning #snowdayhouston pic.twitter.com/mFoxFHMm8c— Jeanique LaCour (@JLaCourPhotog) February 15, 2021
#thundersleet #thundersnow— GalvestonChaser (@davis_wx) February 15, 2021
2:32am | Galveston, TX
Seen more lightning in the last hour than most of summer. #glswx #houwx #txwx @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/QumOkZqDuD
Here we go ... #thundersnow already off the #texaswinterstorm bingo card https://t.co/gC7A3dpj0O— Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) February 15, 2021
This is my first time experiencing thunder show. #weather #Thundersnow— Gretchen Johnson (@Author_Gretchen) February 15, 2021
#Thundersnow?? Well that’s new! I’ve never heard or seen this before. ⚡️❄️ #txwx #texas #winterstorm2021 https://t.co/LrmzKgBItT— Teddy (@xTeddyNOIRx) February 15, 2021
Thundersnow is fun, too. It’s a great excuse to trot out some memes and humorous comments.
Meteorologists right now about the #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/kjpAt6JF4i— Chris Stanford (@ChrisAStanford) February 15, 2021
Thundersnow is a thing? Sounds like a 80s metal band. #thundersnow #uri #texaswinterstorm #ercotblackouts— TNT (@N8_44) February 15, 2021
We have #thundersnow in S. College Station near Wellborn. @KBTXShel @KBTXMax pic.twitter.com/J1EVJol5JX— Danny McConnell (@dannytamucc) February 15, 2021
KPRC 2′s Aaron Barker discussed thundersnow in a Facebook Live on Sunday night.
Snow at KPRC 2Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Sunday, February 14, 2021