Thundersnow in Texas: This is what people saw, heard as winter blast got noisy

(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

#Thundersleetsnow tweet from KPRC 2's Justin Stapleton on Feb. 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – As the winter blast hit Southeast Texas Monday, Texans saw -- and heard -- a rare weather event in the Lone Star State: thundersnow.

Here’s what people say they saw.

This is my first time experiencing thunder show. #weather #Thundersnow — Gretchen Johnson (@Author_Gretchen) February 15, 2021

Thundersnow is fun, too. It’s a great excuse to trot out some memes and humorous comments.

KPRC 2′s Aaron Barker discussed thundersnow in a Facebook Live on Sunday night.