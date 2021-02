DowntownAshton submitted this panoramic pic of downtown Houston to Click 2 Pins

HOUSTON – These are some of the best of the best KPRC 2 viewer-submitted pictures from Monday’s wintry storm across the Houston area.

Viewer-submitted pic of the Houston skyline during this snow day (KPRC)

Melissa submitted this pic to Click 2 Pins of Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center (KPRC)

Viewer-submitted pic to Click 2 Pins (KPRC)

Galveston.com City of Galveston beach pic (City of Galveston)

DowntownAshton submitted this panoramic pic of downtown Houston to Click 2 Pins (KPRC)

ervothemurse submitted this cool action pic to Click 2 Pins (KPRC)

It's surreal to see downtown Houston with snow on the streets. This is a viewer-submitted pic to Click 2 Pins (KPRC)

dallymayorga submitted this pic of Baytown to Click 2 Pins (KPRC)

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments. Share yours with us at Click2Pins or on the KPRC 2 app in the Click2Pins section.