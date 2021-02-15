National Guard deployed to help Texans left in the cold during winter storm

Vehicles drive on snow and sleet covered roads Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Spring, Texas. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Help is on the way for Texans who were left with no electricity during the winter storm.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state of Texas is deploying maximum resources to local officials throughout the state to help those without power. There’s also help on the way for healthcare workers and transportation workers.

The state and Texas Military Department have deployed National Guard across Texas to conduct welfare checks and assist local authorities in transitioning Texans in need to one of 135 local warming centers established with the help of the state.

“Due to the severe weather and freezing temperatures across our state, many power companies have been unable to generate power, whether it’s from coal, natural gas, or wind power,” Abbott said. “ERCOT and the PUC are working non-stop to restore power supply. The state has also deployed resources to assist Texans without power and to help essential workers continue to carry out their jobs. In the meantime, I encourage all Texans to continue to stay off the roads, and conserve energy as state agencies work with private providers to restore power as quickly as possible.”

State agencies are sending resources and personnel to help local officials clear roadways. Additional personal will also help essential workers such as healthcare professionals and power grid workers, in carrying out their essential duties.

The following resources have been deployed across Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety: 3,300 Troopers and 3,300 patrol vehicles responding statewide to events in areas adversely affected by winter weather

Texas Military Department: Six Winter Weather Packages consisting of 90 personnel, 28 High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles, one Field Light Ambulance and four Wreckers

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: 585 personnel, 531 4x4 vehicles, 50 UAS, an aircraft and nine K9 teams

Texas A&M Forest Service: 83 personnel, 6 Motor Graders, and 58 4x4′s

Texas Department of Transportation: 2,314 personnel, 695 snowplows, 188 loaders, 55 Motor Graders and 757 4x4 vehicles

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: 1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team and 4 Severe Weather Packages consisting of 1 Task Force Leader, 1 MIST,1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team each on standby

Disaster Declaration in Texas

Abbott issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties, deployed resources throughout the state, and ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day. The governor also previously requested a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather, which was granted by the Biden administration.