Beyond schools: Closures, modified hours across the Houston area you need to know about, from airports to grocery stores

HOUSTON – Schools aren’t the only facilities that have closed due to the winter weather across the Houston area.
KPRC 2 is following closures in major business venues, airports and local governments, among others.
Here is a list updated as KPRC 2 receives information.
City of Sugar Land
The City will be closed for normal business on Tues. due to weather. Essential city services such as police and fire will continue. For emergencies, call 911. With the anticipated inclement weather, the following changes have been made to the solid waste schedule:— City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) February 15, 2021
George Bush International Airport
UPDATE: The airfield will remain closed until at least 1pm Tuesday 2/16. Passengers are asked to refrain from coming to the airport. https://t.co/kj0BE0slYa— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) February 15, 2021
H-E-B
As the winter weather continues, many of our stores have updated hours today, 2/15, and will be opening later than usual. Please check https://t.co/AYVBihH5KB for the most updated information.— H-E-B (@HEB) February 15, 2021
Hobby Airport
Our airfield will remain closed until noon tomorrow. Treatment of the airfield will continue throughout the day. We ask passengers not to arrive to the airport today. No flights will be operating. pic.twitter.com/JwiAp1U2QL— Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) February 15, 2021
Houston Galleria
Walmart
Walmart has dozens of locations closed across the Houston area.