METRO suspending services beginning Sunday night amid icy conditions

The METRO logo is seen on the side of a bus in Houston on April 19, 2018.

HOUSTON – All METRO services will be suspended Sunday starting at 7 p.m. due to the winter storm impacting the Houston region, the agency announced Saturday night.

METRO will work with customers to help them reach their final destinations. Services will remain suspended through Tuesday or until conditions improve. Customers are urged to prepare now for the suspension of service and avoid travel.

METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will also be closed.

All METROLift trips scheduled for Sunday evening through Tuesday will be canceled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.

METRO’s Customer Service Call Center will remain open normal hours, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily and can be reached at 713-635-4000.

METRO’s services will resume only when it is safe to do so, and this may be a gradual return based on weather conditions.

These proactive measures are being taken to protect the health and safety of the Authority’s customers and employees and are in full support and cooperation with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo as they ask residents to stay off the roads until conditions improve, the agency said.