Houstonians grab last-minute items before winter storm

HOUSTON – People across the Houston area rushed to get last-minute food and supplies Saturday afternoon, as they prepare to hunker down ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

“A couple of years back the roads got icy and I know my mom got really scared because her car slid, it ain’t going to happen to me,” said shopper Jorge Reyes.

Reyes said he kept his grocery list simple and just picked up what he needed for a few days.

“I got hot pockets, quesadillas, pizza, and I already got eggs and water at home,” Reyes said.

Some shoppers said the winter weather was worrisome because it not often we are forced to deal with it.

“As long as there’s no snow we’ll probably be good,” said Alycia Crutchfield.

Others like Wanda Wooten, who grew up in Indianapolis, wasn’t so concerned.

“I come from a cold place so It’s really not a big deal,” Wooten said.

Meghan Arthur, the spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, is asking residents to hunker down starting Sunday night and plan to be there at least through Tuesday.

“Bring your pets inside, making sure your pipes are wrapped and making sure you’re taking care of the plants,” said Arthur.