HOUSTON – A Copperfield resident, who is tough as nails, has some cold weather “hacks.” These hacks are perfect if you find the shelves empty when you visit the big box stores this weekend.

Tom Fleming, the owner of Triple T Tree Service, has been working outside for 50 years.

Along the way, he has picked up a few inexpensive tricks to protect homes from cold weather.

Severe weather hack for water meter on the curb

Hack to cover an outdoor faucet before server weather