Remote students are not required to take STAAR tests, TEA commissioner says

HOUSTON – Texas students in remote learning won’t be required to take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam, according to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.

This option will be available for parents who are concerned about sending their children to school.

“The kid won’t take the test and they won’t have access to that information,” said Morath, during a virtual conversation with The Texas Tribune on Thursday.

Morath said that the state decided not to cancel the STAAR test because schools need the data from the tests to measure the student’s learning.

He added that the state did not have the “logistical ability to do the STAAR remotely.”

Students must attend school in-person to take the standardized test.