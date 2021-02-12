Man found dead after shooting in northwest Houston, police sat

HOUSTON – The year 2020 was a bloody year for Houston and the bloodshed has continued into 2021. Crime scene tape is becoming a common sight in some areas.

Overnight there were two separate homicides on city streets, then another Thursday morning at the Discroll Place apartment complex in northwest Houston.

“Officers arrived and found a victim with gunshot wounds to the torso,” said Houston police detective, Chris Persaud.

He called the incident a neighborly dispute. No one has been arrested, but persons of interest have been detained, according to Persaud.

KPRC 2 Investigates reports there were 409 homicides in Houston in 2020. So far in 2021, Houston homicide detectives have investigated 50 cases, which puts them on pace for a higher yearly homicide rate.

There is also blooding falling on county streets.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office states they had 124 homicides last year, but 16 thus far this year, which also puts the county on track for a higher homicide rate.

Ad

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo acknowledged the homicide rate during a press conference on Monday. He plans to beef up patrols by having administrative officers patrol city streets one day out of their workweek moving forward.