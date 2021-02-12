HVAC expert recommends home inspection before cold weather arrives

HOUSTON – An arctic blast is expected to hit the Houston area in just a few days and it might be time to have your HVAC systems checked.

Dmitry Ershoe, the owner of H-Town Services, recommends having your system inspected twice a year.

“Before you use your heater and before you go use the A/C,” he said.

Ershoe said if you don’t have your furnace inspected before turning up the heat it could cause a fire or result in Carbon Monoxide poisoning. It is also recommended you have your fireplace checked for cracks and make sure the chimney is unobstructed of leaves and debris.

Lastly, Ershoe said homeowners should change out their air filters once a month. He said a dirty air filter can result in the restriction of airflow.

The Houston Fire Department added to the list. They recommend installing Carbon Monoxide alarms, changing the batteries to your smoke detectors and being extra cautious with space heaters.

“We want to make sure that if we are using a portable space heater that it’s at least three feet away from anything flammable and we’re unplugging it when we go to sleep at night,” said HFD Spokeswoman Martee Boose.

HFD also asks homeowners never to use an oven or stove to heat the home.