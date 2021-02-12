Here’s what you need to know about Houston area rental assistance programs

Landlords can apply for rental assistance in another program

HOUSTON – The Southwest Management District announced an update to the Houston area rental assistance program.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harris County

Apartment owners and residents -- except those in the city limits of Houston, Baytown or Pasadena -- can apply for a program that will provide up to six months of rental assistance. The money will be paid directly to the landlord, funded by the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

To apply, click here

Houston and Harris County

The city of Houston and Harris County have a combined $140 million in rental assistance funding. Residents will be able to apply on the new website, which is expected to open on Feb.18 for landlords and Feb. 25 for tenants.

To apply, click here

The Houston Apartment Association will host a webinar on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with program experts from Houston, Harris County and BakerRipley.

To register for the webinar, click here

Texas Rent Relief Program

On Monday at 8 a.m., the State of Texas will open its relief program to the public. The funding will be available to help Texas renters pay past-due and current rent, and up to three months of future rent, paid directly to the landlord.

To apply, click here

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs will host two webinars Friday, one at noon and the second at 3 p.m.

The Texas Apartment Association is also hosting a free webinar for Texas Apartment Association members on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Click here to register.