Veteran walk-ins welcome: COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open Friday at Houston VA hospital

HOUSTON – Veterans who receive care at the Houston VA or one of the community-based outpatient clinics who are also 60 years or older are invited to get the COVID-19 vaccination at upcoming vaccine walk-in clinics.

The clinics will be held on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13 at the main Medical Center campus between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Houston VA is offering veterans a two-dose series of vaccinations, a news release said. Veterans will automatically be scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine when they present for the first dose.

The VA said Friday’s walk-in clinic will be held at the VA Regional Office (VARO) located on the Houston VA main campus located at 2002 Holcombe Blvd. If the weather allows, this will be a drive-thru clinic. If not, it will be in the VARO building, the VA said.

Saturday’s vaccine walk-in clinic will be at the main Medical Center and at the VARO building on campus. Doors open for both of these events at 7:30 a.m. and will remain open until vaccination limits are reached. Vaccines will be given on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointment is necessary for the two-day events.

If you are 60 years and older and would like to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the week, call Houston VA at 713-794-8985.