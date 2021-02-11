‘Houston loves you’: Dominique Sachse, other city, community leaders wish ‘Mattress Mack’ happy 70th birthday

HOUSTON – Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” is celebrating after he turned 70 years old on Thursday.
Houston is also celebrating the local figure.
City and community leaders, including KPRC 2′s Dominique Sachse, Houston Mayor Sylvester and Astros Alex Bregman, help put together a birthday video for Mack.
The video was put together by radio station 89.3 KSBJ where they also included its listeners and Gallery Furniture customers wishing Mack a happy birthday to help spread love and encouragement throughout the city of Houston.
Watch the loving video below:
Happy Birthday Mattress Mack!
#LoveThatSticks is such a beautiful way for us to show love to Houston and we made it our mission to love on one of Houston's very own, Mattress Mack! Today is his 70th birthday! 🥳 Thank you for sending birthday notes, prayers and well wishes to someone who has done so much for our community. Thanks to you and Love That Sticks, Mayor Sylvester Turner even proclaimed today Mattress Mack Day! Pastor Gregg Matte, Pierce Bush, Melissa Wilson FOX 26, Mia Gradney KHOU, KPRC2 Dominique Sachse, Ed Emmett and so many more Houstonians wish Jim McIngvale a Happy 70th!Posted by KSBJ Afternoon Show on Thursday, February 11, 2021