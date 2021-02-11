‘Houston loves you’: Dominique Sachse, other city, community leaders wish ‘Mattress Mack’ happy 70th birthday

HOUSTON – Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” is celebrating after he turned 70 years old on Thursday.

Houston is also celebrating the local figure.

City and community leaders, including KPRC 2′s Dominique Sachse, Houston Mayor Sylvester and Astros Alex Bregman, help put together a birthday video for Mack.

The video was put together by radio station 89.3 KSBJ where they also included its listeners and Gallery Furniture customers wishing Mack a happy birthday to help spread love and encouragement throughout the city of Houston.

Watch the loving video below: